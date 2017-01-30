Tips to Care for Unusual Pets

tiny-tails

Having a pet can be so much fun, but also a lot of work. Chelsea Phillips from Tiny Tails to You joined us today with a few of her adorable animal friends. We got to meet a Red Footed Tortoise, a Holland Lop Rabbit, an African Pygmy Hedgehog, and the cutest Chinchilla. All of these animals take quite a bit of care, but Tiny Tails to You offers a travelling petting zoo service that brings the animals to you to play with for 1 to 2 hours. This is a great option for animal lovers who may not have the time or resources to have a pet of their own.

You can go to tinytailstoyou.com for more on their upcoming events, or to book them for your own party.
You can also see photographs of their fun animals and activities.

