Texas man fatally shoots wife, teenager before killing self

Associated Press Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A South Texas man has shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter as they spoke with police and then wounded another stepdaughter before killing himself.

McAllen police said in a statement Saturday that 30-year-old Cruz Orlando Pinon was found dead inside a home after firing on his family as well as officers late Friday evening.

Investigators say officers responded following a confrontation between Pinon and a 14-year-old girl in the home. The girl while speaking with officers accused Pinon of an unrelated crime and Pinon then began firing on them.

Authorities say 42-year-old Santos Berenice Garcia was killed along with her 16-year-old daughter.

Pinon retreated into the home where he shot and wounded his 13-year-old stepdaughter before shooting himself. Police say the 13-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s