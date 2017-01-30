Texas lawmaker filing bill calling Trump’s order ‘discrimination against Muslims’

Dozens of protesters at Austin Bergstrom International Airport rallied against President Trump's immigration order on Jan. 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday a state lawmaker plans to file a bill asking the Texas House of Representatives to condemn President Trump’s executive orders to temporarily restrict entry for refugees and immigrants from seven-predominately Muslim countries.

Over the next 90 days travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya are banned from entering the U.S. under Trump’s order. The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days. Trump said the order was necessary to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S.

Over the weekend, reactions and heavy backlash began to surface in response to the order. Dallas-area representative Rafael Anchia is presenting a bill to the Texas House calling the president’s order “an act of discrimination against Muslims… a constitutional violation against legal residents of the United States and a violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the United States.”

If Anchia’s resolution passes, it would be sent to the White House as an official declaration from Texas lawmakers.

House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul reacted to Trump’s orders saying “we should not turn away individuals who already have lawful U.S. Visas or Green Cards.”

Protesters took to the Austin Airport on Sunday saying “refugees are welcome here.” The peaceful protest was intended “to show that Austin will not stand for this.”

We will keep a close eye on this bill and see if any action is taken. 

Protesters at ABIA rally against Trump’s immigration order

