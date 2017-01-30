Suspect accused of robbing, kidnapping victims on Grindr

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is now in custody after police say he confessed to the armed robbery and kidnapping of several people through the dating app Grindr, across Austin and the city of Kyle.

Justin Carrillo, 22, is accused meeting men on the popular dating app and then taking them to ATMs to withdraw cash. The first instance was on Jan. 24 around midnight when a man told police he invited Carrillo to his apartment and ended up robbed at gunpoint.

The victim said as soon as Carrillo entered his apartment on West Slaughter Lane he turned off the lights and pulled out a handgun. According to the affidavit, Carrillo took the victim’s laptop and two iPhones before forcing him to drive to an ATM and empty out his checking account. The victim returned home after the robbery and called police.

Two days later, Kyle police responded to a similar situation where a suspect robbed a man he met on Grindr at gunpoint. The second victim told investigators Carrillo had him drive to an unknown address in Kyle. Holding on to the man’s wallet and keys Carrillo told him to wait in the car. Fearing for his life, as soon as Carrillo entered the house, the victim ran out of the car and called for help.

Meanwhile, inside the house Carrillo robbed the homeowner he met on Grindr before driving away. Using the app, police were able to set up a fake meet and tracked down Carrillo.

Carrillo is currently in custody at the Hays County Jail and admitted to one count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.