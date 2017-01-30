Retirement planning is more than trying to hit a number

Many people are working to save toward an arbitrary number — but every situation is different. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, retirement expert Chris Heerlein explains why planning isn’t about a number but is about having a written plan.

Email retire@retireready.com for your free copy of “4 Common Misconceptions” from the REAP Financial team.

Advertisement

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.