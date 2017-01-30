Resettlement agencies, faith leaders will hold Austin vigil for refugees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A community vigil Monday afternoon with resettlement agencies, refugee leaders and faith leaders will express support for refugees coming to the United States.

The vigil organizers say they denounce President Donald Trump’s executive action towards refugees, which temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

“Texans have been welcoming refugees for nearly 40 years,” the organizers said. “Refugee-serving agencies and their partners are committed to continuing that proud tradition.”

The vigil will be held at First English Lutheran Church, at 3001 Whitis Ave., in Austin at 6 p.m. Monday.

Groups involved include First English Lutheran, Ascension Lutheran Church, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, the Refugee Services of Texas, Caritas of Austin, Amaanah Refugee Services, GirlForward and Texas Here to Stay Coalition.

Sunday, hundreds of protesters rallied against President Trump’s executive action at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to a Facebook event for the Austin airport protest, organizers said the peaceful protest was intended “to show that Austin will not stand for this.”