Resettlement agencies, faith leaders will hold Austin vigil for refugees

By Published:
Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)
Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A community vigil Monday afternoon with resettlement agencies, refugee leaders and faith leaders will express support for refugees coming to the United States.

The vigil organizers say they denounce President Donald Trump’s executive action towards refugees, which temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

“Texans have been welcoming refugees for nearly 40 years,” the organizers said. “Refugee-serving agencies and their partners are committed to continuing that proud tradition.”

The vigil will be held at First English Lutheran Church, at 3001 Whitis Ave., in Austin at 6 p.m. Monday.

Groups involved include First English Lutheran, Ascension Lutheran Church, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, the Refugee Services of Texas, Caritas of Austin, Amaanah Refugee Services, GirlForward and Texas Here to Stay Coalition.

Sunday, hundreds of protesters rallied against President Trump’s executive action at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to a Facebook event for the Austin airport protest, organizers said the peaceful protest was intended “to show that Austin will not stand for this.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s