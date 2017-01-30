Rep. Doggett encouraging people to sign up for healthcare

KXAN Staff Published:
Healthcare.gov January 2017 deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to get people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, stopped by the Foundation Communities office in Central Austin Monday to spread the word.

While at the center, Doggett talked about the future of the ACA now that Republicans have vowed to repeal it.

“If President Trump sticks by his promise that he wants health insurance for everybody, I think that it will probably look a lot like Obamacare and if he wants to call it Trump Care that’s fine with me, I just want to protect our neighbors,” said Doggett.

The last day of open enrollment ends on Tuesday, Jan. 31. You can still receive assistance from the Foundation Communities at 5900 Airport Blvd. and 2600 W. Stassney Ln. The centers are open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For every Texan, if you don’t have coverage, you’ll have to pay a tax penalty through your income taxes; 2.5 percent of your household income or $695 per adult and around $350 per child, whichever is higher.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a measure to take the first step towards dismantling President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.

