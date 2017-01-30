Police: Man asked for online help in detailed plan to rape Austin woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is accused of asking an anonymous person online for help raping a woman while her boyfriend was out of town in December.

Blaine Alexander Mallon, 27, has been charged with criminal solicitation for the plan, and was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday.

A detective with the Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit received a call from an attorney on Dec. 7, saying that his client knew of a plan to conduct a home invasion and rape a woman in Austin.

The attorney said the plan began on a chat-based website called Omegle, which does not collect usernames or personal account information.

While on Omegle, his client was matched with an anonymous person who immediately asked him, “Looking for someone to help me rape a girl I know. Interested?” After a brief conversation, the client and suspect moved to a different chat-based website, Kik, where the suspect laid out his plan, according to a police affidavit. The suspect had an account on kik with a picture of an owl associated with his account.

The suspect then picked a day and time where he knew the woman’s boyfriend would not be at her home, the affidavit continued.

Police say Mallon sent the attorney’s client photos of the woman, her home address, a description of her vehicle, her work hours and information that her boyfriend was leaving Austin soon. The plan involved knocking on the woman’s door and then forcing their way into the apartment. Chat records showed the plan was then for the client to blindfold and gag the victim so she would not recognize Mallon, police say. Mallon would then enter the apartment and “then we would have our fun,” he wrote.

When the attorney’s client felt that the plan was real, he contacted his attorney who called detectives.

When police met with the woman, she narrowed down a list of people who would know the specific information in the chat conversations between the suspect and attorney’s client. A week after speaking with police, the victim called them to say she recently learned that Mallon’s favorite animal was an owl.

Police documents show the woman and Mallon were around each other on a regular basis. In an interview with Mallon, detectives asked what he knew about the investigation. He told them that he learned from the victim’s sister that someone online wanted to rape the victim. Mallon told detectives he used both Omegle and kik websites “a long time ago.”

Detectives then told Mallon they knew he was the person who asked for help to rape the victim. After being shown the information from the investigation, Mallon confessed that he was the person in the chat conversations, according to the affidavit.

When asked why he would want to rape the woman, police say he responded that it was only a fantasy. Police asked him if it was a fantasy why did he give a complete stranger all of the victim’s personal information and set up a date and time to rape the woman. Detectives say Mallon replied that it was a fantasy and he was not going to hurt her.

Police have placed an electronic monitor on Mallon, ordered him not to have contact with the victim and to be at least 200 yards away from her. Bond has been set at $25,000.