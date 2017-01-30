Peeping Tom suspect wore SpongeBob clothing; also accused of molesting kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was wanted for molesting children was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and then peeped into the home of another woman – while wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants jacket and shoes.

Detectives believe suspect Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, could have more victims.

St. Petersburg Police Department officers responded a home burglary in the area of 21st Avenue South and 7th Street around 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a woman was asleep on her couch and awakened to find a man wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing standing over her. The man ran from the house as the woman called police.

At 7:35 a.m., a man was observed near 22nd Avenue South and 5th Street looking through the window of a home where a woman was getting dressed for work. As officers arrived in the area, the man ran and was chased by officers to the yard of 511 25th Avenue South. The man attempted to hide in a trash can to avoid being caught. He was located by officers and arrested.

Police say the man in both incidents was identified as Steven Charles Kirkland, who lives on 3rd Avenue North in Ste. Pete. He was wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants jacket and shoes when he was arrested. Kirkland was charged with Occupied Residential Burglary, Loitering & Prowling, Trespassing, and Unoccupied Residential Burglary.

Police say Kirkland was also wanted for two counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation on a Child under the Age of 12 from an incident on January 22, 2017. The two children did not know Kirkland prior to the incident.

Detectives say Kirkland is also facing possible misdemeanor Indecent Exposure charges from another incident that happened on January 22, 2017, at Bay Vista Park.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7521 or (727) 893-7555.