No students injured in Pflugerville ISD bus crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several students on a Pflugerville Independent School District bus had to be checked by paramedics after the bus they were riding in got into a crash Monday afternoon in north Austin.

Austin police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Howard Lane and Thermal Drive north Austin. A spokesperson for PISD says the bus had 55 students from Northwest Elementary School on board.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they evaluated six children and one adult but no one needed to be taken the hospital. The district says some students were picked up by their parents and some were taken home by another bus.