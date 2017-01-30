New mental health unit coming to Dell Children’s, donations needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Help is on the way for children with mental health needs in Austin thanks to a generous donation from a local family.

Nyle and Nancy Maxwell are partnering with Dell Children’s Medical Center pediatric and adolescent psychiatrists to expand resources for those in need of mental health services. Along with their donation, the Maxwell’s are offering a challenge grant, meaning every dollar donated from the public, the Maxwell family will match, dollar-for-dollar, up to $3 million.

“Dell Children’s is doing a good job currently with the needs of mental health issues with our children and adolescents, but there is so so much more that we can do. And we are going to embark on a journey here shortly, that will allow us to better serve a lot more children, a lot faster in Central Texas,” said Nyle Maxwell.

The Grace Grego Maxwell Mental Health Unit will help treat conditions like eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The facility will include an inpatient unit with 24 beds, the Texas Child Study Center clinic and an intensive outpatient program.

For people like Kate Peoples who was diagnosed with anorexia when she was 15-years-old, this unit will be a game changer for kids who need help close to home.

“It became clear that I would need a high level of care than the resources available in Austin could accommodate. We had to travel to Dallas to get help. My mother would drive up weekly for family therapy,” said Peoples. “When I was a kid in treatment in Dallas, I saw my peers step down to day programming and then go back to school in the morning and then come to the hospital in the afternoon where they were able to integrate the skills they learned and really assimilate back into their life and I never had that opportunity as a kid and that’s so essential.”

Peoples is now a mental health advocate and in the process of getting her masters in social work.

Construction on the new unit will begin in the next six to nine months and is expected to be complete in spring of 2018.

Alicia Inns has more on how the mental health unit would serve kids in Austin, on KXAN tonight.