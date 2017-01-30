Muslims in Austin seek support at rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday is Muslim Day at the Texas State Capitol. In the midst of an executive order temporarily suspending all travel for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries, the representatives of Nueces Mosque in Austin’s West Campus are at once apprehensive and hopeful.

Imam Mohamed Umer Esmail told KXAN he anticipates demonstrators will be out in force at the Muslim Day event, which begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the capitol. The same event two years ago was met with protesters, including one woman who commandeered the group’s microphone to protest the rally.

“Tomorrow we anticipate the same. But we have a lot more support from the non-Muslim community who will be there as peaceful observers,” said Imam Ismail. Supporters have promised to form a wall of protection around any demonstrators who may want to approach the podium this year. He said he and others from his mosque will be at the rally to pass out information that rebukes the belief that all Muslims support ISIS.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., hear more from Imam Esmail on what he expects at the rally Tuesday

Imam Esmail decried the weekend fire in Victoria which destroyed a mosque. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

“Benjamin Franklin said, ‘those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty or safety,'” Imam Esmail said. “In the end I trust Americans.”

Nueces Mosque Outreach Director Safa Mohammed said their staff has received flowers, notes and texts from non-Muslims who want to show solidarity for their right to practice their religion.

On Monday, Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, says he plan on filing a bill calling President Donald Trump’s executive order “an act of discrimination against Muslims… a constitutional violation against legal residents of the United States and a violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the United States.”