Motorcyclist killed on SH 71 near Lakeway identified

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — The motorcyclist killed in a crash with an SUV on State Highway 71 on Saturday has been identified.

DPS troopers were called to SH 71 near Serene HIlls Drive at 6:03 p.m., about two miles west of Bee Cave. A Cadillac SUV was traveling eastbound and making a left turn from SH 71 onto Serene Hills Drive.

James Rodney Holt, 51, of Spicewood, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound in the outside lane of SH 71 when the two crashed.

Holt was ejected from the bike. The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old woman from Spicewood, was not injured.