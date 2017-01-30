‘Most pressing issues’ facing Texas Latinos: jobs, economy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The most pressing issue for Texas Latinos is jobs and the economy. That’s according to the Mexican American Legislative Caucus Monday during the State of Latino Affairs in Texas address.

MALC Chairman and State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, also asked the governor to fix school finance, to ensure Texans have access to an affordable college education and to protect students who benefit from the Texas Dream Act. But his strongest words for the governor came on the issue of the economy.

“We need his leadership,” Anchia said. “We cannot have our economy suffer any further by policies that seek to build a border wall and damage the bilateral trading partnership with Mexico that is so important as our number one trading partner — that cannot happen.”

Anchia also asked the governor to take emergency action on Child Protective Services and said there are 19,000 Latino children in the care of CPS.