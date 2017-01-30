Long-awaited draft code affecting what can be built in Austin released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders are releasing their development plans that will impact what can be built in Austin, once adopted.

The plans are called CodeNEXT. It is the city’s land development code, which hasn’t been updated in the last 30 years.

The release of the CodeNEXT draft will kick off several months of the city trying to get the community involved, starting with a public event at Palmer Events Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will include an open house and overview by the project team.

If you can’t make it to Palmer Events Center, there will be Council district-based meetings in more easily accessible locations around Austin.

“This is a big focus of what we are doing this year,” Mayor Steve Adler said. “The code will last for many years, and how we do our work this year on the Council will have a lasting impact. If we treat each other like we’re on the same team, we can all win by both protecting neighborhoods and building the increased housing supply we need to make Austin more affordable.”

A final version of the code is expected to go to City Council for adoption in 2018. For more information on the CodeNEXT outreach efforts and upcoming meetings, visit austin.texas.gov/codenext.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern breaks down changes that could come with the new land development code, coming up on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.