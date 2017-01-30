Learning from a Longhorn; Greg Brown shoulders expectations

greg-brown-pic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift freshman Greg Brown’s size matches his impact on the court.

“(My interest in basketball) just went up because the success level went up and up and up,” Brown said.

As did Brown’s stature, a freshman starter for the Vipers, Brown is already 6’7″ and backed behind a former Longhorn basketball player.

“We’re more like brothers than we are cousins because we’ve spent so much time together,” Former UT basketball player Roderick Anderson said.

“He teases me like an older brother…that’s the relationship,” Brown added

Anderson, a point guard, spent two seasons at Texas. Anderson and Brown are actually cousins, but have shifted to a coach-player relationship taking on basketball and the demands that follow a prominent basketball player.

“We practice this a lot on our free time. I’ll be upstairs just playing Playstation 2K and he’ll just come to me and ask random questions. I’ll ask him why are you asking me this…he’ll say ‘you’ve got to be ready, you’ve got be ready for the interviews,” Brown said.

Anderson started Ultimate Basketball training five years ago. Brown is his student learning the process of being in the public eye at a young age.

The attention is warranted. Brown is in the conversation to be the top player in the country which can draw jabs of jealousy from his opponents.

“Back it up on the court, you can only talk so much you have to start producing. I don’t want to hear you talk just produce,” Anderson said.

Already gleaning looks from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Kansas. Brown is producing at an impressive rate. A previous stat line from this season– 15 points, 13 rebounds and 16 blocks

“Life’s a game you have to play it the right way to get what you want out of life. I just get out there and play hard and help the team win,” Brown said.

Brown wants a better jumpshot and fill in to the 6-7 frame. As he progresses in his basketball journey, he won’t be caught off guard by the hype his sport can create.

