Leander ISD students create organization to help teens cope

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — It only took two Leander High School students to start Amare Outreach, a non-profit that allows teenagers to share their struggles anonymously.

“I feel low, I feel down, I feel unmotivated,” says Leander High senior Maddy Mycue. Those are the emotions she experiences when she’s depressed. It wasn’t easy, but Mycue took her story public, speaking in front of her peers.

“The very first time, it was the most terrifying emotion I’ve ever felt,” explains Mycue. “A kid walked up to me completely quiet and just gave me a hug and then just walked away. It’s just amazing to me how you can be so connected to people without even words.”

Mycue is one of several speakers with Amare Outreach who share their personal struggles at different schools. During the forum, organizers also bring students’ anonymous questions they submitted online, to counselors for help.

Leander High School seniors Jared Bouloy and Dana Pierce launched Amare Outreach in the fall. “We put together a website which serves as an anonymous online forum for people to submit their stories, because many people who are survivors of mental illness and abuse will never share their stories, so this way we’re combatting that.”

The group has already seen results from fellow students. “She said ‘honestly I had my suicide planned out, I had taking my own life planned out to a T, and you all were able to catch it at the right time,’ she said it was a Godsend,” explains Pierce, after sitting down with a student who reached out to her after hearing about Amare Outreach.

The goal is to spread Amare Outreach to schools nationwide. The Leander students have already gotten the program into two other states, Arizona and Pennsylvania. They’ll be speaking at an Arizona school next month. They’re scheduled to speak at Cedar Park High School in March and Canyon Ridge Middle School later this spring.