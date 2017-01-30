Lake Travis mosque fire investigation results on hold

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report on the origin and cause of the Lake Travis mosque fire earlier this month has been completed, but due to limited resources the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is not able to release the results.

The ATF is also investigating a mosque fire over the weekend in Victoria, which has strapped the agency’s available resources. At this point, the ATF says there is nothing indicating the two fires are connected.

The report now goes to a peer review process before it is submitted to the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office, which will release the findings as they see fit, the ATF said.

ATF investigators have three possible determinations when investigating a fire: incendiary, accidental or undetermined. ATF investigates fires if it involves a house of worship. They say their investigations vary in length, but can last years.

Firefighters were called to the construction site for the Islamic Center of Lake Travis, located in the 4700 block of Doss Road in Hudson Bend, at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Crews arrived to find the structure in flames. The community rallied after the fire, holding a solidarity event with members from different religious background.

“It’s an unfortunate event that we are gathering together on this event after the fires that affected the Islamic Center of Central Texas, but we are also really glad and overwhelmed with the support and love that we got from the community,” Shakeel Rashed, an Islamic Center board member, said.

The ATF is still at the mosque in Victoria, which burned on Saturday. Once the report for that fire is finished, it will go through its own peer review process.

