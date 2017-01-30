IKEA recalls 30,000 beach chairs after finger amputated

U.S. (KXAN) — IKEA is recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs.

The company says 10 people have been hurt because the chair collapsed while they were sitting on it. One person reported having their finger amputated.

The chairs were sold in stores and online between February 2013 and December 2016. Proof of purchase if not required; you can return the chairs at any IKEA store for a full refund or replacement.

IKEA issued a statement saying “after washing the fabric seat it is possible to reassemble to chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments.”

For more information call the IKEA toll-free number at (888)966-4532.