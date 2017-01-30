IKEA recalls 30,000 beach chairs after finger amputated

By Published:
IKEA beach chairs recalled
IKEA beach chairs recalled (CPSC)

U.S. (KXAN) — IKEA is recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs.

The company says 10 people have been hurt because the chair collapsed while they were sitting on it. One person reported having their finger amputated.

The chairs were sold in stores and online between February 2013 and December 2016. Proof of purchase if not required; you can return the chairs at any IKEA store for a full refund or replacement.

IKEA issued a statement saying “after washing the fabric seat it is possible to reassemble to chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments.”

For more information call the IKEA toll-free number at (888)966-4532.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s