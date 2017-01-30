How to Conceal Your Dark Under Eye Circles

Nothing gives you away as being tired and unrested like dark circles under your eyes. Lisa Jauregui from Austin Wedding Makeup stopped by to show us how to conceal those dark circles to help keep us looking fresh and well rested. You want to start by using a peach color correcter, because peach is going to neutralize and cancel out those blue and purple undertones. Then you will apply a minimal amount of concealer under the eye and then blend it with a damp makeup sponge or beauty blender which will get rid of any excess product. To finish off the look we apply powder to the under eye and your dark circles are gone! You can find more of Lisa’s work at austinweddingmakeup.com or catch her YouTube channel for demos and tips.

