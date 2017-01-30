HEB now selling Whataburger Buffalo sauce

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you love Whataburger’s Buffalo sauce, you’re in luck because the company is rolling out the product to your nearest H-E-B.

Along with packaging their Buffalo sauce, Whataburger and H-E-B will now also sell 40-ounce sizes of Fancy and Spicy Ketchup. The grocery store originally started selling Whataburger’s Spicy ketchup in 20-ounce bottles in 2011 and then added Fancy ketchup in 2013.

“We love hearing from fans about their favorite menu items and Signature Sauce pairings, and we’re happy to expand our lineup of sauces at H-E-B to help satisfy their cravings. Plus, we think our fans will be delighted to know they can get Texas-sized, larger versions of their go-to ketchup condiments,” said Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel.

In other fast food sauce news, last fall, Chick-Fil-A had to bring back their original barbeque sauce after customers complained about the company’s new barbeque sauce not being as good as the original.