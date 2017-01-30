Free Fun in Austin for week of Jan. 30

AUSTIN (KXAN)- If you’re looking to enjoy your week without reaching for your wallet, here’s some ideas courtesy of our partners at Free Fun in Austin.

Japanese New Year Cherry Blossom Painting – Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m. Love art? Be Art Smart and explore different ethnic arts, art media, and techniques at this weekly family art experience for all ages and generations. Recommended for ages 3 and up. FREE! APL – Willie Mae Kirk Branch, 3101 Oak Springs Dr, Austin.

NORTHSIDE Kids – Superpowered! – Wednesday, February 1 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s super fun for kids ages 18 months – 6 years old. The Boogaloo Crew will teach your young supers a “super moves” dance routine and help them pick their power by crafting their own masks and capes as well as lead them in other action-packed activities. End the morning by taking home a fun photo of your superkid (and a gift bag from select Domain NORTHSIDE and Rock Rose retailers and restaurants). FREE! Domain NORTHSIDE, Palm Way and Rock Rose, Austin.

First Wednesday Sip & Shop – Wednesday, February 1 from 6-9:00 p.m. Check out the unique charm of South First Street. Businesses will be open late for you to find those perfect gifts for a loved one or for yourself. For each shop you visit, you will get an entry form to a South First gift basket giveaway worth over $500. The more shops you visit, the greater your chances of winning. FREE! South 1st St, Austin.

Black History Month Community Sing-Along – Wednesday, February 1 at 6:30 p.m. Many great songs came out of the Civil Rights Movement. Here’s a chance to learn a few in the community. Learn the lyrics of a special song and sing it together. FREE! Boyd Vance Theatre at George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St, Austin.

Wednesday Night Star Party at UT – Wednesday, February 1 from 7-9:00 p.m. Every Wednesday night while UT is in session, the astronomy department sponsors FREE public star parties on the top roof of Robert Lee Moore Hall. All ages are welcome, but younger children must be under adult supervision at all times. Please call 512-232-4265 for weather cancellation info. UT Campus – Robert Lee Moore Hall, Southeast corner of Dean Keeton and Speedway.