Four Texas State fraternities suspended for alcohol infractions

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
A Texas State student was found dead at the Cool River Ranch property. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Four Texas State University fraternities have been suspended after a student was found dead after a party.

However, Matt Flores, a spokesperson for the university says they can only say that four fraternities were suspended but wouldn’t confirm the actual name of their fraternities. Flores says the disciplinary actions were taken due to conduct involving alcohol at a party where 20-year-old Jordin Taylor died.

In October, Taylor’s body was found under a bus at the Cool River Ranch in Martindale. Deputies say she was dragged more than 500 feet after being hit by a bus owned by Skyline Party Bus.

Throughout the investigation, the university said Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega were the two fraternities that were hosting the party that night. The university also said the off-campus event was registered through the university. A week after Taylor’s death, the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at Texas State University voluntarily suspended its operations.

Flores says one fraternity was suspended for two years, another for three, one for four and the other for five years.

 

