Del Valle man dies in wrong-way crash on SH 71

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have identified the man who died in wrong-way crash on State Highway 71 in southeast Travis County late Friday night as Jamal Smith, 32, of Del Valle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 11:48 p.m. on SH 71 near Wolf Lane. Police say the 27-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruze was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of SH 71 when he struck a Buick Enclave traveling eastbound.

Smith died at the scene. The driver of the Cruze was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The driver of the Enclave was treated and released. His two passengers, a woman and a 6-year-old child, were also treated at the hospital.

Authorities have not said if any charges will be filed at this time.

