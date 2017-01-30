Creating The Perfect Bloody Mary Bar for Your Football Party

The big game is this Sunday and Catherine Stiles, also known as the Barbecue Wife stopped by to show us the perfect Bloody Mary Bar for your guests. The essentials for a great Bloody Mary Bar are a nice vodka, a flavorful rimming salt, the Barbecue Wife Bloody Mary Mix, and some fun local garnishes. You can try a great Texan twist on a classic Bloody Mary, by dropping in a slice of your favorite barbecue. Go to barbecuewife.com for more recipes, upcoming events and to shop online.
