Angel Shot: Bars offering life-saving help for women

TEMPE, AZ (KXAN/KPNX) — Imagine being on a blind date that goes beyond the normal bad date tropes, instead of bad breath and lingering eyes, you are fearing for you safety.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women will become the victim of a sexual assault.

Bars are hoping to combat this growing issues across the country with the Angel Shot. It is not an ordinary drink, the shot is a code for “I need help.” The idea is to give women a way out of potentially dangerous situation.

Deciphering the code

Order the shot neat and a bartender or security guard will help you get to your car safely.

Order the shot with ice and someone will call you a taxi.

Order the shot with lime for more serious situations and the bartender will call police.

The owner of the Low Key Piano Bar in Arizona, Austin Walter says “We get females all the time and they say ‘This guy is crazy. Can you do something with him?'”

The name of the shot will change to help women discretely ask for it. The names of the drink will be posted in the women’s bathroom of bars.