$870K raised to rebuild South Texas mosque destroyed in fire

The Victoria Islamic Center was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 28, 2017. (Victoria Islamic Center Photo via Facebook)
VICTORIA, Texas (AP/KXAN) — An online fund established to raise money for the rebuilding of a South Texas mosque destroyed by fire over the weekend has far exceeded its goal of $850,000.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of the Islamic Center of Victoria indicated Monday that about $870,000 has been raised in just two days. The page shows more than 18,500 people have contributed.

Fire officials say it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire early Saturday morning.

The mosque was burglarized about a week ago and the target of a hate message in 2013, but Muslim leaders and others are cautioning against a rush to judgment.

The Victoria Advocate cites police estimates in reporting that about 400 people attended a prayer rally Sunday outside the remains of the mosque. The newspaper reported that in July 2013, a man admitted to painting “H8,” a computer shorthand for “hate,” on the outside of the building.

On Jan. 7, a mosque under construction near Lake Travis in Austin was burned to the ground.

The Texas office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said like that blaze, it would monitor the investigation of the Victoria fire.

“Because of growing anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation, and because of the recent spike in hate incidents targeting Islamic institutions and individuals, we urge investigators to keep the possibility of a bias motive for this fire in mind,” CAIR-Houston Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll said.

There’s been no determination yet for the Austin blaze, Diane Kanawati, with CAIR-Austin, said.

