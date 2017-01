NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating what led up to five vehicles, including one semi-truck, crashing on Interstate 35 in New Braunfels around 3:30 a.m.

Northbound I-35 is closed at Exit 195, near Watson Lane. There is no word on when the road will reopen. Traffic is already starting to back up in the area.

San Antonio police say there are injuries, but have not said the extent or how many people are injured.

We have a KXAN crew on the way to the scene.