3 Efficient Exercise Techniques

It’s never the same workout twice at Tetra Fitness, and that’s a great thing because it keeps it interesting. Owner and founder Kathy Redden dropped by to show us a few moves. Her philosophy is to create an efficient exercise that incorporates full body and both cardio and strength. She showed us a few moves to work the back of the body with a controlled step down. Another great idea is a pushup with a knee-to-elbow bend. This further engages your core. Tetra Fitness is located on West 6th Street. Go to tetrafitness.com for more information or call 512-480-0262 for more information.

 

