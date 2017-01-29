Texas wins 14th straight pulling away from West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas won its 14th straight game and continued its perfect run in the Big 12 with a 69-54 win over West Virginia Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, Brooke McCarty extended Texas’ lead with a pair of three pointers and the defense held West Virginia to nine points giving Texas a comfortable lead to the finish.

Longhorn sophomore Lashann Higgs provided a big boost from the bench giving Texas 10 points and three steals in 26 minutes.

“Points were hard to come by for a long time. I thought Brooke’s couple of three in the second half sort of let us breathe a little bit. Just a great, great team effort. Lashan’s contributions specifically in the first half were tremendous. It seems like that’s kind of what’s been happening with our team we’re finding different people that are stepping up in different situations of games to keep us afloat sometimes,” Aston said.