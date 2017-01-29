Protesters at ABIA: Refugees are welcome in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of protesters at Austin Bergstrom International Airport rallied against President Trump’s immigration order Sunday.

Austin council members Gregorio Casar and Delia Garza were among those in attendance. Protesters held signs with messages including, “The more the merrier” and “This land was made for you and me.”

Trump’s executive action bans anyone from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from coming to the United States for 90 days. The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days. Trump said the order was necessary to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S.

A federal judge in New York issued an emergency order Saturday, temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from those seven countries, if they have a valid visa. The order also applied to anyone with an approved refugee application.

According to a Facebook event for the Austin airport protest, organizers said the peaceful protest was intended “to show that Austin will not stand for this.”

