Hundreds ride in memory of Georgetown cyclist killed in hit and run

Jessica Taylor Published: Updated:
Hundreds of cyclists rode through Georgetown this morning in remembrance of Tommy Ketterhagen, on Jan. 29, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of cyclists rode through Georgetown this morning in remembrance of Tommy Ketterhagen, the 19-year-old Georgetown cyclist killed in a hit and run Monday.

The Tommy Ketterhagen Memorial Ride and Walk spanned 25 miles, starting at East View High School and looping around some of Tommy’s favorite cycling spots. The group stopped at the crash site, where Ketterhagen was killed and later found by his mother. His father, Tom Ketterhagen, spoke of both the pain and joy he felt at the event.

“We still feel the loss, but we can smile,” Ketterhagen said. “We can celebrate his life. We can do what he would want us to do.”

The memorial ride was organized by 787 Racing, the group Ketterhagen previously cycled with. It brought friends of Ketterhagen together and raised awareness for cyclist safety, according to one of the 787 Racing’s board members, Shiva Mayer.

“We have people who are avid bike racers and raced with Tommy, we have people who are recreational riders just coming out to show their support,” Mayer said. “Not just for Tommy but for cycling awareness in general.”

More than 500 cyclists participated in the 25-mile ride.

“This event is important because the greater cycling community is showing support for how dangerous distracted driving is, not only for cyclists, but for everybody,” cyclist Bobby Crouch said.

Police arrested 20-year old Aaron Davison earlier this week, in connection with Ketterhagen’s death. The crash occurred in the 2300 block of Patriot Way in Georgetown.

Ketterhagen’s father said he wants all of those who knew Tommy to remember his smile, and keep riding. “Quite frankly he’s probably saying ‘Dad just move on, will ya? Let’s go ride.’”

