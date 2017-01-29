Man arrested after taking pictures of young girl in HEB bathroom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man they say took pictures of a young girl inside an HEB bathroom stall.

According to an arrest affidavit, Leonard Williams, Jr. took the photos at the store at Highway 183 and Manor Road just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The girl’s father told detectives his young daughter ran out of the bathroom and said she had seen a flash of light come from a white phone at the bottom of the stall. The girl’s older sister, who had taken her to the bathroom, saw men’s clothing through the bottom of the next stall.

A manager forced Williams to leave the store. He now faces a charge of invasive visual recording. If convicted, Williams could face up to two years in jail.