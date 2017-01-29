Final enrollment push for Affordable Care Act

AUSTIN (KXAN)- As we head into the last week of open enrollment to take part in the Affordable Care Act, an Austin group wants you to know you still have a chance to take part. Foundation Communities is helping people sign up at their offices in North Austin at 5900 Airport Blvd. and 2600 W. Stassney Ln. The centers are open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their website lists additional hours and contact information. Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends on Tuesday, January 31.

