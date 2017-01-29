APD: SB 35 shutdown after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police shut down the main southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek Parkway Sunday morning after a man drove his car into a tree. Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The car burst into flames after hitting the tree. Crews with the Austin Fire Department worked to put out the fire.  Police say the driver left the highway before hitting the tree. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near the Onion Creek Parkway overpass. Austin Police say the southbound lanes of the Interstate will be closed until at least 9:00 a.m.

 

