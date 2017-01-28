Thousands expected at Capitol for Texas Rally for Life

Viviana Castaneda Published:
Anti-abortion supporters march through downtown as they head to the Texas Capitol during a Texas Rally for Life, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Anti-abortion supporters march through downtown as they head to the Texas Capitol during a Texas Rally for Life, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands are expected to attend the Texas Rally for Life at the Texas state Capitol Saturday afternoon.

This year marks the 44th anniversary since the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion in 1973.

People are attending the march to highlight the Supreme Court’s decision. They will meet on 18th Street & North Congress Ave. at 12 p.m. The march will start at 1:15 p.m.

The rally will be held on the south steps of the Capitol from 2-3 p.m.

For more information on the rally, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s