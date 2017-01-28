Thousands expected at Capitol for Texas Rally for Life

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands are expected to attend the Texas Rally for Life at the Texas state Capitol Saturday afternoon.

This year marks the 44th anniversary since the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion in 1973.

People are attending the march to highlight the Supreme Court’s decision. They will meet on 18th Street & North Congress Ave. at 12 p.m. The march will start at 1:15 p.m.

The rally will be held on the south steps of the Capitol from 2-3 p.m.

