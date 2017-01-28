Teens get ready for prom with the help of USO Operation That’s My Dress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teens with military families in the Fort Hood and Austin area are getting glammed up on Saturday with the help of USO.

The event, called USO Operation That’s My Dress, offers teens the chance to choose a new gown or cocktail dress from top fashion designers.

In addition to receiving a dress, participants will also be getting hair and make-up demonstrations. Accessories will be provided to finish the look and will wrap-up with a runway show featuring Miss USA and Miss Teen USA titleholders.

The event will be from 12:30-8 p.m. at Camp Mabry.

Teenagers across the nation with parents in the military face obstacles with deployments and moving to new communities. That’s why USO hopes Saturday’s event will connect service members and families with one another.