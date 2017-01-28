State of the City: Austin is doing well, but there’s room for improvement

AUSTIN (KXAN) – At the annual State of the City address, Austin Mayor Steve Adler touched on a number of goals to improve the city of Austin.

Issues with Transportation, housing and jobs all made the list.

“We cannot sit by while Austinites are priced out of Austin,” Adler said. “By not creating enough housing in Austin, we’re pushing people out of town to cheaper housing in surrounding communities, adding to their commute, our congestion and everyone’s expenses.”

The mayor says there’s far too little for the growing population. In his speech, Adler went as far as comparing the housing market in Austin to musical chairs.

“When the music stops, too many people are vying for too few houses and apartments. Some people lose their place, while others bid up prices.” he said.

To fix the problem, Adler claims the city must build at least 135,000 new housing units over the next ten years.

In a meeting before Adler’s speech, he told media that transportation and congestion was also a big issue in the city.

“We have to be able to move more people, better and smarter in ways other than a single occupancy vehicle.” Adler said.

To do that, Adler says talks about a rail system or other forms of transportation will be discussed in 2017.

“This city doesn’t function going into the future without a much improved transportation system and without significantly greater mobility options for those that live here.” he said.

And if Adler had it his way, those using public transportation in the future will be heading to new jobs. “Our neighbors, fellow Austinites, need mid-income jobs,” said Adler.

Adler adds that training and experience is also needed to qualify for those jobs, which is why he says the city will target economic incentives towards those jobs specifically. “We should co-invest with or offer incentives to companies to create jobs in Austin.”

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon has more on Adler’s plans for the city tonight on KXAN News at 10.