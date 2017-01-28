Man killed, six injured in SH 71 crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An man is dead and several others are injured after a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened at the 5300 block of east SH 71 in Travis County just after 12:30 a.m.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported a man in his 20’s to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

EMS also transported three children to Dell Medical Children’s Hospital and two other adults were sent to St. David’s Hospital and are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

