Lubbock officer reunites with man he saved after heart attack, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — An emotional reunion happened between a family and a Lubbock police officer that doctors said probably wouldn’t have been possible without the officer’s help.

Tim and Misty Anderson thanked Officer Brady Lewis with hugs and a picture drawn by their children.

The couple was rushing to the hospital Monday, Jan. 16 in the middle of the night when their car engine exploded and they coasted into an alleyway off of University and 45th Street.

No one was around to help, except Officer Lewis.

“When I got there, the vehicle had actually made it off the roadway and it had pulled into the north alley,” Lewis said.

The officer called EMS and helped push the car out of the way, but he didn’t stop there.

“EMS advised at that point in time he [Tim] was actually suffering a heart attack.”

Officer Lewis then drove Misty to the emergency room behind the ambulance, so that she could make it in time to meet her husband.

“She was extremely shaken up, that’s why I didn’t want to leave her out there by herself or anything like that,” Lewis said, “I wanted her to be there with her husband.”

Everythinglubbock.com surprised Officer Lewis Thursday by reuniting him with the Anderson family for the first time since the traumatic night.

“A lot of people think our job is to pretty much just go out and to throw people in jail which is, I mean that’s simply not the case,” Lewis said, “Our job is to protect and serve the citizens of Lubbock, and on this particular morning, I was able to make an impact on that family that will last forever.”