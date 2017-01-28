HEB, Spirit of East Austin announces future plans for Del Valle

Mayor Steve Adler speaking to East Austin members about future plans in Del Valle, Jan. 28, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)
DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Austin, HEB and Del Valle ISD representatives gathered Saturday morning to share the latest updates on the Spirit of East Austin initiative.

At the meeting, members of the city announced their newest partnerships, a collection of projects and community engagement opportunities.

Of those projects, the city has announced further plans for an HEB in Del Valle, which is expected to be built between Farm to Market 973 and State Highway 71.

The city partnership, which launched in September 2015, hopes to change the climate of inequity in East Austin by responding input from those that live in the area. Of the challenges residents in east Austin face, Council Member Delia Garza has made food access one of her main priorities.

For more information about the latest projects with the Spirit of East Austin, click here.

 

