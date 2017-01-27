Woman wearing safety vest robs southwest Austin bank

The suspect in a robbery of the Chase Bank located at 6600 S. Mopac on Jan. 26, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance photos show the woman police say robbed a southwest Austin bank Thursday morning.

The suspect, described by police as a Black woman in her mid to late 20s, showed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway, next to William Cannon Drive. She then left the bank at around 11:49 a.m. with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers describe the woman as heavy set and last seen wearing a red bandana, sunglasses, plaid shirt, tan pants and shoes, and a yellow glow safety vest.

No weapons were seen during the robbery and no one was injured. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is Austin’s third bank robbery of 2017.

