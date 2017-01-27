Travis County sheriff answers policy questions for the first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since she has been elected into office, Sheriff Sally Hernandez is finally sitting down with KXAN News to discuss her new immigration policy that is causing a political feud between her office and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Ever since Hernandez announced her new policy last Friday, Abbott said he would seek to cut $1.8 million in grant funding to Travis County as well as try to remove her from office. Hernandez’s new policy will prohibit deputies and jailers from inquiring about someone’s immigration status and limits how they will work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Abbott said Tuesday on Fox News that Hernandez will lose her job unless she reverses plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers in her jail starting in February. In a letter to the sheriff, Abbott stated her actions were “frivolous” and “reckless.”

“We’re going to crack down on this and ban sanctuary cities in Texas,” said Abbott in the Fox News interview.

Hernandez says her office will comply with ICE detainer requests when the suspect is charged with an egregious crime, such as capital murder, aggravated sexual assault, etc. Abbott says the sheriff has the legal authority to “honor ICE detainers for capital-murder cases as you do for other crimes that you personally deem unworthy of enforcement.”

As the war of words mounted, Hernandez released a written statement Thursday saying she “will not allow fear and misinformation” to guide her principles. On the same day, the Office of the Governor sent a letter to various state agency heads asking for a list of all funds (including any federal funds) that have been given to Travis County in Fiscal Year 2016.

