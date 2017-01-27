Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A March 2016 interview with the woman stabbed by a teenager in Hyde Park 21 times became the most viewed video on KXAN.com, after the teen was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week. In her diary, she called herself a “homicidal psychopath with a deep hatred towards people.” Another story KXAN Viewers paid close attention to is the case of an Austin infant with 25 broken bones after her father told KXAN he may have been “too aggressive” with the girl. In an interview with KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon, the father said he had only just found out about the charges against him. These are the most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Mother of Georgetown cyclist finds his body after hit-and-run

4. 50,000 participate in Women’s March on Austin

3. Caretaker missing after video captures her abusing 94-year-old Houston woman 

2. Father says he didn’t intend to hurt infant with 25 broken bones

1. Hyde Park stabber gets 15 years (Video from 2016)

