‘Tim Tebow’ bill for homeschoolers returns to Texas legislature

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Texas lawmaker wants to allow homeschooled students to participate in public school extra-curricular activities.

State Senator Van Taylor — from Plano — is filing the ‘Tim Tebow Bill’ Friday. It’s named after the football star who rose to fame with the University of Florida Gators before going on to play for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Tebow was homeschooled — but Florida law allowed him to play for his local public school.

Senator Taylor says a similar law in Texas would benefit more than 350,000 children. It would allow them to participate in activites like athletics, robotics and debate.

“The homeschool parents pay their taxes and they should have the right to be able to access the UIL system to give their children a great educational opportunity and experience,” said Taylor.

Senator Taylor filed a similar bill two years ago. It passed the Senate 26-to-5, but never came up for a vote in the House.

About two-thirds of other states already let homeschooled students play sports at their local high schools. Many states base their eligibility on standardized test scores — requiring them to test at their grade level or above.

Others require the homeschool program to be accredited.

Some states limit the number of sports they can play or make them take at least one class to be considered a student.

