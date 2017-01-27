Suspect in bank robbery attempts caught by Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have a man in custody who tried unsuccessfully to rob two Austin banks on Tuesday.

At around 5:40 p.m., the suspect, identified as Shawn Hunter, passed a demand note through the drive-thru at the University Federal Credit Union at 13860 North US 183, next to State Highway 45.

Before bank staff could respond, he left the bank. Money was not taken and no one was injured.

Less than 10 minutes later, Hunter went to the Chase Bank at 12858 North US 183, at Spicewood Springs Road. He asked about a loan before presenting another demand note. Employees went to a secure area of the bank and then called police.

The suspect again left without receiving any money.

On Wednesday at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on Hymeadow Drive. The officer noticed his resemblance to the bank robbery suspect. Hunter was detained and interviewed. He confessed to participation in both robberies and is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.

Officers are still looking for the woman who robbed a bank on South MoPac Thursday morning.