Speed reduced on US 290 near Fredericksburg after deadly crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) – A ten mile per hour drop in speed has happened along US 290 between Fredericksburg and Stonewall in Gillespie County.

The drop from 70 to 60 m.p.h. comes after three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four people in December. Community members requested a speed study on the 14-mile section on 290.

“TxDOT investigates every major crash to see how we can prevent future recurrences,” Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin District Engineer Terry McCoy said. “We listen, we learn and we look for the proper solution. In this case, the proper solution was a reduction in the speed limit.”

New signs are already going up.

In addition to the speed limit reduction, a proposed project to widen and improve US 290 to include a center-turn lane in the area is under consideration for development as another means to help make the traffic flow safer and more effectively in this corridor.