Silver Alert issued for elderly man who never returned from bank

KXAN staff Published:
Silver Alert issued for Robert Davis (Austin police photo)
Silver Alert issued for Robert Davis (Austin police photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police need your help finding an elderly man .

91-year-old Robert Davis went missing Thursday afternoon in the Hornsby Bend neighborhood on Farm to Market 969 east of State Highway 130.

Davis said he was going to the bank at Capital Plaza, but didn’t return.

He was last seen driving a blue Chevy Silverado, with the license plate CLL8455.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches, 190 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing jeans and a brown button up shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and/or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 (7a-5p).

