Seton medical mission will provide free health care in Hays County

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — This Saturday, adults and children in Hays County will be able to get free medical services, no insurance required.

It’s a Seton Medical Mission, made possible with the help of 230 clinical volunteers and 250 non-clinical volunteers. The event is being held at Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle, but all Hays County residents are invited.

They chose Hays County to help the many residents impacted by the 2015 floods that devastated the area.

In a Seton Hays Community Needs Assessment, the top concerns in the county include diabetes, mental health, access to resources for the elderly and access to dental care.

The following services will be available for free, no insurance needed:

Basic medical care for children and adults

Labs

Immunizations

Kids’ eye exams

Behavioral health screenings

Dental care: exams and procedures for adults and teens

Pharmacy consultations and prescription medication

Mammograms

Diabetes education

Foot care

Spiritual care

Doors open at 9 a.m. and clinicians will see patients on a first-come, first-serve basis until 4 p.m.

