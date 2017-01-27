Round Rock substitute fired for relationship with student

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A female substitute teacher at Round Rock ISD’s Hernandez Middle School is off the job after an alleged relationship with a student.

A RRISD spokesperson says the substitute was allegedly caught with a male student at an off-campus park in November. Round Rock police are investigating and said, when the incident happened, the substitute was released from custody the same night.

RRISD fired her on Jan. 11 and removed her from the active database for substitutes.

The woman has not been officially charged with anything at this time.

Below is the letter released to parents about the incident:

Safety is the top priority of Hernandez Middle School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement. To keep parents informed, Round Rock ISD is sharing the following information about an incident at your student’s campus. The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) opened an investigation of a female substitute teacher for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a male student at Hernandez Middle School. Round Rock ISD immediately terminated the substitute teacher and has been working with RRPD. Per procedure for all RRISD employees, she was employed as a substitute after passing a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference checks. As a reminder, RRISD encourages anyone who has information tied to possible wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior to immediately contact a campus administrator, utilize the RRISD Anonymous Alerts program, or reach out to law enforcement. The Anonymous Alerts program allows students or parents to anonymously submit any sensitive or urgent student issues quickly to school officials. Students or parents can submit reports such as bullying, cyberbullying, depression, dating violence, drug or alcohol use, threats against the school, weapons on campus and more. All messages submitted remain completely anonymous. Please visit roundrockisd.org/anonymousalerts/ for more details. Members of the Round Rock ISD community can also anonymously report incidents through the following Lighthouse Services phone numbers: 1-800-398-1496 (English) and 1-800-216-1288 (Spanish).